PM Shehbaz Arrives In Xi'an On Third Phase Of China Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 10:49 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province, on the third phase of his China visit

He was warmly received by Shaanxi's Deputy Governor Chen Chunjiang, high-ranking Chinese diplomatic officials, and senior Pakistani diplomatic officials.

During his stay in Xi'an, the prime minister will meet with the top leadership of the Shaanxi provincial party committee. He will also visit the Yangling Institute, a renowned institution specializing in modern agriculture.

The Pakistani delegation accompanying the prime minister includes Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Dr. Musadik Malik, Attaullah Tarar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Sardar Awais Khan Leghari.

