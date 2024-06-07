PM Shehbaz Arrives In Xi'an On Third Phase Of China Visit
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 10:49 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province, on the third phase of his China visit
XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province, on the third phase of his China visit.
He was warmly received by Shaanxi's Deputy Governor Chen Chunjiang, high-ranking Chinese diplomatic officials, and senior Pakistani diplomatic officials.
During his stay in Xi'an, the prime minister will meet with the top leadership of the Shaanxi provincial party committee. He will also visit the Yangling Institute, a renowned institution specializing in modern agriculture.
The Pakistani delegation accompanying the prime minister includes Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Dr. Musadik Malik, Attaullah Tarar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Sardar Awais Khan Leghari.
Recent Stories
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain
Rain likely at various places:PMD
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM
No electricity shortfall in IESCO
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana9 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on budget session held13 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee10 minutes ago
-
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain10 minutes ago
-
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day13 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction15 minutes ago
-
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM15 minutes ago
-
No electricity shortfall in IESCO15 minutes ago
-
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership15 minutes ago
-
Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali25 minutes ago
-
No construction to be allowed without approval: DC25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sustained in encounters25 minutes ago