UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Arrives Quetta For Day-long Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 11:10 AM

PM Shehbaz arrives Quetta for day-long visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived here for a day-long visit of Balochistan.

The prime minister was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizinjo, provincial minister Muhammad Khan Lehri and senior officials including Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Inspector General Frontier Constabulary at Quetta Airport.

The prime minister will attend the passing out ceremony at Staff College Quetta.

The prime minister's day-long busy schedule also includes inauguration of Gwadar East Bay Expressway, aerial view of the Gwadar Port and an address to the local notables and fishermen.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Visit Gwadar Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 “who dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

“who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

6 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd June 2022

2 hours ago
 Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.