PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2024) A prominent businessman asked Prime Minister Shehbaz to extend hands to the neighboring countries including India as well as to the “resident of Adialal jail” [Imran Khan].

Arif Habib, a renowned businessman, made this suggestion during a question and answer session before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Karachi on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz was engaged with the local business community to hear their concerns and queries regarding the trade and economy.

Arif Habib lauded PM Shehbaz’s efforts about securing a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Referring to his meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in June last year, Habib proposed that the prime minister should “extend his hand” not only to neighboring countries like India but also to Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala jail.

“I think such gestures can contribute to stabilizing the country,” said the businessman.

The premier expressed his commitment to working closely with the Sindh government for the betterment of Pakistan.

The PM also assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of the Federal government's full support in addressing the issues raised by the provincial authorities.

Acknowledging the importance of cooperation between the federal and provincial governments, PM Shehbaz stated that collaboration is vital for the progress and prosperity of the nation. He pledged unwavering support to CM Murad Ali Shah, assuring him of his availability for any assistance needed.

PM’s assurance followed the provincial chief minister's grievances about the lack of federal support for Sindh's inclusion in new development projects.

CM Murad Ali Shah highlighted the neglect of Sindh by the federation in recent years, underscoring the need for greater attention to the province's development needs.