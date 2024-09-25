PM Shehbaz Attends Bangladesh's 50 Years Of UN Membership Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended a ceremony to mark 50 years of Bangladesh's membership of the United Nations on the invitation of its Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus.
Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.
Dr Muhammad Younis warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz and members of his delegation at the ceremony held on Tuesday night on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The two leaders agreed to promote cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in various fields.
There was a positive discussion regarding the expansion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Recent Stories
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam, Nawaz meet Chinese envoy, discuss technology, investment cooperation23 seconds ago
-
Health minister inspects revamping of Mayo Hospital facilities26 seconds ago
-
Drug-pusher awarded 9-year jail in drugs case32 seconds ago
-
MNSUA orgainzes condolence reference for deceased student35 seconds ago
-
USF's vision to empower un-served, under-served communities through ICTs: CEO10 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, cloudy weather experienced in city11 minutes ago
-
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor13 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations in DIKhan20 minutes ago
-
CM launches Agriculture Graduates Internship Program20 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara chairs Police Darbar to address officers' concerns20 minutes ago
-
CS visits Swabi varsity, drug rehabilitation center Shah Mansoor21 minutes ago
-
Illegal LPG, petrol sales endanger lives in twin cities21 minutes ago