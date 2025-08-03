PM Shehbaz attends funeral prayers for Mian Shahid Shafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended funeral prayers for his cousin Mian Shahid Shafi, here on Sunday.

The funeral prayers were offered in Model Town Lahore. PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engr.

Amir Muqam and former Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz also attended the funeral prayers.

The premier offered condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant him a high rank in the paradise.