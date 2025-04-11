Open Menu

PM Shehbaz, Belarusian Parliamentary Leaders Emphasize Inter-parliamentary Engagement On Mutual Interests

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM

PM Shehbaz, Belarusian parliamentary leaders emphasize inter-parliamentary engagement on mutual interests

MINSK (Belarus) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a high-level meeting with Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Natalya Kochanova, and Chairman of the House of Representatives, Igor Sergeyenko.

The discussions focused on enhancing parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Belarus, with both sides emphasizing the importance of continued inter-parliamentary engagement.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all sectors, recognizing the vital role that parliamentary diplomacy plays in advancing mutual interests.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted the recent positive developments in Pakistan-Belarus relations and expressed a strong desire to further expand parliamentary exchanges. He highlighted that closer engagement between lawmakers would contribute to deepening ties between the two nations.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

8 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

11 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan