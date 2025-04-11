PM Shehbaz, Belarusian parliamentary leaders emphasize inter-parliamentary engagement on mutual interests

MINSK (Belarus) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a high-level meeting with Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Natalya Kochanova, and Chairman of the House of Representatives, Igor Sergeyenko.

The discussions focused on enhancing parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Belarus, with both sides emphasizing the importance of continued inter-parliamentary engagement.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all sectors, recognizing the vital role that parliamentary diplomacy plays in advancing mutual interests.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted the recent positive developments in Pakistan-Belarus relations and expressed a strong desire to further expand parliamentary exchanges. He highlighted that closer engagement between lawmakers would contribute to deepening ties between the two nations.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal.