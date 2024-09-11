PM Shehbaz, Bilawal Discuss Political Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A Pakistan Peoples Party delegation, led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Wednesday met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the country's political situation.
During the meeting, PM Shehbaz highlighted that the PPP was a big coalition partner of the government which had consistently supported its initiatives for economic stability.
The prime minister lauded Bilawal Bhutto for floating the idea of 'Charter of Parliament' as it would help promote democracy and supremacy of the Parliament.
The PPP delegation members Syed Naveed Qamar and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab also commended the government's policies to bring economic stability..
Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FCA for September witnessed Rs 2.93 per unit decrease: Power Division2 minutes ago
-
AJK observes Quaid-e-Azam's 76th death anniversary with due solemnity, reverence2 minutes ago
-
India is committing humanitarian crimes through forced disappearances of Kashmiris: Speakers12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker issues production orders for MNAs12 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations12 minutes ago
-
CTO setup orderly room to raise institutional, personal matters22 minutes ago
-
AJK PM slams India's 'tyranny' in Kashmir, urges global community to hold New Delhi accountable22 minutes ago
-
Workshop on 'Pioneering Digital Democracy' held22 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges PTI to avoid breaking laws of country32 minutes ago
-
IHC bars arrest of PTI MNA on his return42 minutes ago
-
PTI wants to spread chaos in country: Ihsan42 minutes ago
-
Monsoon floods damaged schools, disrupted education in Sindh: UNICEF42 minutes ago