Open Menu

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal Discuss Political Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 11:20 PM

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A Pakistan Peoples Party delegation, led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Wednesday met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the country's political situation.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz highlighted that the PPP was a big coalition partner of the government which had consistently supported its initiatives for economic stability.

The prime minister lauded Bilawal Bhutto for floating the idea of 'Charter of Parliament' as it would help promote democracy and supremacy of the Parliament.

The PPP delegation members Syed Naveed Qamar and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab also commended the government's policies to bring economic stability..

Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Ishaq Dar Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

6 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

6 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

6 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

10 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

11 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

1 day ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

1 day ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan