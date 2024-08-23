PM Shehbaz, Bilawal meet ahead of crucial legislation

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say that PM Shehbaz Sharif sought the PPP chairman’s support for crucial legislation next week

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party and discussed the matter of ‘crucial legislation’, the sources privy to the development said on Friday.

“The meeting focused prevailing political situation and important legislation,” said the sources.

They said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought Bilawal Bhutto’s help for crucial legislation. The PM pointed out that the government had been working in partnership with allied parties to foster the country’s development and prosperity.

The leaders from both the sides took part in the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Members of National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar and Senator Sherry Rehman also participated in the meeting.

The sources said that the National Assembly session has been called for Monday for important decisions.

On the other hand, the PPP leaders expressed concerns over the situation in Punjab where they said that they are being ignored by the provincial government.