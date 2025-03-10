PM Shehbaz, Bilawal Set To Meet Today
Prime Minister Shehbaz has invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for an Iftar dinner
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2025Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are set to meet on Monday (today).
The Prime Minister has invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for an Iftar dinner.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion on the political situation will take place, along with deliberations on the situation in Punjab.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be accompanied by a PPP delegation including Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani, Naveed Qamar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and other senior leaders.
The PPP is expected to attend the meeting fully prepared.
A meeting between the Prime Minister and Bilawal Bhutto was also scheduled a week ago but was canceled due to certain reasons.
In the previous planned meeting, discussions were to be held on the government administrative matters.
Bilawal Bhutto intended to present his party’s reservations regarding agreements made by the government.
