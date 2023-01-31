UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Calls For Enhanced Efforts To Address Climate Change

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:03 PM

PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address climate change

The Prime Minister has said climate change is one of the defining issues of our times.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, appreciating the work being done by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has called for enhanced efforts to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem degradation more effectively.

He said this while meeting Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Ms Inger Andersen, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said climate change is one of the defining issues of our times.

He said as one of the countries, most vulnerable to climate change, Pakistan fully appreciates the need for a global response to combat climate change and build resilience and shares the efforts being undertaken by the government in this regard.

On the occasion, Ms. Inger Andersen briefed the Prime Minister on the initiatives being taken by UNEP in Pakistan and appreciated the active role that Pakistan is playing at UN Environment Programme.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the UN Environment Programme, as part of the UN system, to contribute to and support Pakistan efforts to build back better and greener after the devastating floods in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister United Nations Government

Recent Stories

Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

31 minutes ago
 First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues ..

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues to achieve exceptional result ..

1 hour ago
 Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Qu ..

Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Quotation Gang

2 hours ago
 Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

3 hours ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

4 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.