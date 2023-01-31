PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address climate change

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister has said climate change is one of the defining issues of our times.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, appreciating the work being done by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has called for enhanced efforts to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem degradation more effectively.

He said this while meeting Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Ms Inger Andersen, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said climate change is one of the defining issues of our times.

He said as one of the countries, most vulnerable to climate change, Pakistan fully appreciates the need for a global response to combat climate change and build resilience and shares the efforts being undertaken by the government in this regard.

On the occasion, Ms. Inger Andersen briefed the Prime Minister on the initiatives being taken by UNEP in Pakistan and appreciated the active role that Pakistan is playing at UN Environment Programme.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the UN Environment Programme, as part of the UN system, to contribute to and support Pakistan efforts to build back better and greener after the devastating floods in the country.