PM Shehbaz calls for urgent action plan to boost tourism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday called for the formulation of a comprehensive and actionable plan to enhance both domestic and international tourism while emphasizing the country’s vast untapped tourism potential.

The prime minister chaired a high-level meeting here at the Prime Minister’s House to review and strategize the promotion of tourism across Pakistan, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

“Pakistan is immensely blessed by nature. From snow-covered mountains and lush forests to rivers, deserts, and a vibrant coastline, our country holds a unique and significant place in the world,” the Prime Minister remarked. He noted that Pakistan is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations, and such heritage must be showcased to the world through better infrastructure and hospitality.

PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of attracting tourists to scenic regions like Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, underlining the need for modern infrastructure, efficient transport connectivity, and high-standard recreational facilities. He directed authorities to swiftly draft an action plan for promoting tourism in Islamabad, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He instructed relevant ministries and departments to develop tourism projects that are both practical and can be completed in the short term. He also called for a strategic plan to build top-quality hotels, resorts, and other tourism facilities in northern regions, particularly to cater to both local and international visitors.

PM Shehbaz further advised that all new construction and infrastructure in tourist destinations must take into account the impacts of climate change, ensuring environmentally sustainable development.

To support coordination at the national level, the Prime Minister called for a detailed briefing on revitalizing the National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB).

During the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas, briefed attendees on several proposals to elevate Pakistan’s tourism sector. He outlined initiatives aimed at increasing the number of foreign tourists, making tourism a significant contributor to the GDP, and developing 20 new tourist destinations across the country.

The briefing also highlighted plans to leverage the potential of religious and medical tourism. It was revealed that a National Tourism Expo and Investment Conference will soon be held in Islamabad to attract investors and promote Pakistan as a global tourism destination.

The meeting also reviewed recent tourism initiatives,including the successful Mango Festival 2025 held in Multan in collaboration with Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University.

The participants of the meeting included Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Iqbal, Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Aurangzeb Khichi, PM’s Advisor on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah, PM’s Advisor Dr. Tauqir Shah, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to the PM Huzefa Rehman, and other senior officials.