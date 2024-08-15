PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the NDMA, PDMAs, and other relevant agencies to remain on high alert to address the potential severe flooding in areas near the Chenab River and urban flooding caused by heavy rains in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the NDMA, PDMAs, and other relevant agencies to remain on high alert to address the potential severe flooding in areas near the Chenab River and urban flooding caused by heavy rains in Punjab.

According to a statement from the PM Office Media, the prime minister indicated that he was personally monitoring the anticipated heavy monsoon spell until August 25.

He had directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMAs), rescue and relief agencies, civil defense, and district administrations to be prepared to protect residents in the Chenab River catchment area and cities at risk of flooding due to heavy rains.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure preparations for the evacuation and rescue of people, as well as for drainage, water, medicines, tents, and other relief items in any emergency situation, besides safeguarding the public.

He directed the relevant agencies to keep the public informed about the anticipated flooding in vulnerable areas and to take precautionary measures to prevent expected floods around canals, nullahs, and rivers.

He also instructed that citizens be made aware of NDMA's Disaster Alert application to monitor the situation at all times.