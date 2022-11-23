UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Calls Meeting Of Parliamentary Leaders Of Coalition Partners

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2022 | 12:06 PM

The sources seeking anonymity say that the meeting will be held at 6 pm at the PM office to discuss pervailing political situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called meeting of parliamentary party leaders of coalition partners.

The sources seeking anonymity said that meeting would be held at 6 pm at the PM office to discuss pervailing political situation.

They said that PM Shehbaz would dinner for the

parliamentary leaders of allies and would take them into confidence on decisions regarding key appointment.

On Tuesday, Asif Ali Zardari held meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss overall political situation of the country.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on late Tuesday night said that the Prime Minister Office received the summary for the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS).

Taking to Twitter, Khawaja Asif said that summary forwarded by Ministry of Defense has been received by the Prime Minister’s Office. Inshallah, the rest of the steps regarding the appointment of new army chief will be completed soon, he added.

Sources said that the six lieutenant generals including Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, Lt. Gen. Faez Hameed and Lt. Gen. Mohammad Amir have been named in the list.

Incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff are retiring from the post on November 29.

