PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

The meeting is being briefed about economic condition, energy & law and order situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th,2022) First cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair is in progress in Islamabad.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday, in a major relief package, announced the reduction of flour price from Rs 550 to Rs400 per 10-kilogram bag in Punjab province, to provide immediate relief to masses during the Holy month of Ramazan.

The prime minister, who chaired an emergency meeting to discuss a reduction in eatables prices, also remarkably reduced sugar price from Rs75 to Rs70 per kilogram to be available at Ramazan Bazaars and Utility Stores till Eid-ul-Fitr.

All the provincial chief secretaries briefed the prime minister about existing prices as well as the supply condition of the food commodities.

The Prime Minister also directed the other provinces to maintain the said prices for public relief.

Shehbaz Sharif also asked the Punjab government to support Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments to help them fix the said prices of the two commodities.

Moreover, he also announced that the Federal government would make additional payments to the Balochistan government in this regard, as required.