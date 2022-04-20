UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Chairs First Cabinet Meeting

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2022 | 11:43 AM

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

The meeting is being briefed about economic condition, energy & law and order situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th,2022) First cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair is in progress in Islamabad.

The meeting is being briefed about economic condition, energy & law and order situation in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday, in a major relief package, announced the reduction of flour price from Rs 550 to Rs400 per 10-kilogram bag in Punjab province, to provide immediate relief to masses during the Holy month of Ramazan.

The prime minister, who chaired an emergency meeting to discuss a reduction in eatables prices, also remarkably reduced sugar price from Rs75 to Rs70 per kilogram to be available at Ramazan Bazaars and Utility Stores till Eid-ul-Fitr.

All the provincial chief secretaries briefed the prime minister about existing prices as well as the supply condition of the food commodities.

The Prime Minister also directed the other provinces to maintain the said prices for public relief.

Shehbaz Sharif also asked the Punjab government to support Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments to help them fix the said prices of the two commodities.

Moreover, he also announced that the Federal government would make additional payments to the Balochistan government in this regard, as required.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Progress Price Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Cabinet Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

11 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

11 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.