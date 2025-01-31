Open Menu

PM Shehbaz, Chinese Envoy Discuss Bilateral Economic, Security Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 11:00 AM

PM Shehbaz, Chinese envoy discuss bilateral economic, security cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chinese Ambassador in Islamabad Jiang Zaidong on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here wherein they discussed the matters related to economic and security cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister greeted the ambassador and conveyed his good wishes to the Chinese leadership and the people of China, including all Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan, as they celebrated the Chinese New Year, according to a PM Office press release.

He expressed the hope that this new year would further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to the peoples of both countries.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong thanked the prime minister and the people of Pakistan for extending their warm wishes to the Chinese government and its people on this joyous occasion.

Recent Stories

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

17 minutes ago
 Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

1 hour ago
 Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

1 hour ago
 Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..

1 hour ago
 M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integ ..

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

1 hour ago
ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

1 hour ago
 DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

1 hour ago
 UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in A ..

UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental D ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy

1 hour ago
 Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of ..

Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of AED632.3 million in 2024

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan