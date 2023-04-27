UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz, Chinese Premier Speak Over Telephone, Agree To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chines Premier Li Qiang, spoke over the telephone on Thursday wherein they agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all spheres aimed at benefiting the peoples of their countries besides contributing to regional peace, prosperity and stability.

The conversation was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality that has always characterized Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister extended his felicitation to the Chinese Premier's on his election for this high office, which reflected the deep-seated trust of the Chinese nation and confidence in him, stemming from his many achievements in public service.

As All-Weather partners and close friends, Pakistan appreciated China's peaceful development as a positive factor of international peace and stability, and was confident that China would continue to achieve milestones on its journey towards modernization and rejuvenation, Shehbaz remarked.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan's unstinting support to China on its core issues, including the "One China" policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea. He expressed Pakistan's sincere gratitude for China's principled position on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and support for Pakistan on other core issues.

The Chinese Premier appreciated Pakistan's support for China and reaffirmed China's continuing support to Pakistan's national development, sovereignty and territorial integrity. As an All-Weather Friend, China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times, he pledged.

Recalling Prime Minister Shehbaz's visit to China in November 2022 and wide-ranging conversations with President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership, the two leaders took stock of bilateral cooperation in key areas, including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

