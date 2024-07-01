Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Commends Police, FC For Thwarting Terror Attack In Khyber District

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PM Shehbaz commends Police, FC for thwarting terror attack in Khyber district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised the Police and Frontier Constabulary personnel for foiling a terror attempt in Takhta Baig, Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime minister paid tribute to police officer Ijaz and FC officer Shehzad, who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorists for the sake of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the martyrs' elevation in Jannah and for patience and strength for their families to bear this irreparable loss.

Prime Minister stated that the armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies have made countless sacrifices to achieve peace in Pakistan.

He said the Pakistani nation is proud of its brave heroes and their families and stands united to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

