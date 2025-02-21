PM Shehbaz Committed To Robust Uplift Of South Punjab: Rana Sanaullah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 12:10 AM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Thursday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was committed to uplifting South Punjab and would soon visit Dera Ghazi Khan to inaugurate several key development projects aimed at boosting infrastructure and public welfare.
Talking to the media here, Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remained committed to public service and working tirelessly to put the country back on the path to development trajectory and economic boom.
He reiterated that South Punjab’s development was among the government's top priorities.
The projects set for inauguration included the widening of the Dera Ismail Khan to Rajanpur Highway, a critical road expansion initiative that would benefit Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Dera Ismail Khan districts. Previously known as the "Killer Road" due to frequent accidents, this highway would now provide safer and smoother travel, with the project valued at Rs 121 billion.
He maintained that the long-awaited reactivation of Dera Ghazi Khan Airport was also on the agenda, aimed at improving regional connectivity, with a budget of Rs 2 billion. The total investment for these two major projects stood at Rs 123 billion.
Rana Sanaullah criticized the previous government, stating that despite these projects being long-standing public demands, no progress was made by previous regime. He highlighted that the PML-N leadership had consistently delivered on development, pointing to past initiatives such as motorways, colleges, universities, hospitals, and Danish schools in the area.
He further elaborated on the Punjab government’s focus on human development under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The government had introduced initiatives such as easy business loans, home ownership programs, Kisan Card, Minority Card and the Green Tractor Scheme, all aimed at improving public welfare, he added.
When asked about the recent tragic killings of Punjab residents in Barakhan, Rana strongly condemned the incident, calling it an act of terrorism. He assured that the government and law enforcement agencies were taking strict action to eliminate such elements.
Earlier, Rana Sanaullah held key meetings at Circuit House, with local parliamentarians and PML-N leaders. Discussions focused on the city's development, public issues, and organizational matters.
During the meetings, the local leadership presented proposals for further development projects in the city.
Rana Sanaullah hinted at the announcement of a special development package for Dera Ghazi Khan during the Prime Minister's upcoming visit, aiming to resolve key infrastructure and public service challenges.
With these upcoming projects, the PML-N government aimed to reinforce its legacy of development and infrastructure growth, ensuring South Punjab got the development boost it deserved.
APP/hus/thh-ifi
Recent Stories
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..
Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
UAE launches digital platform for essential commodity price monitoring
Farmer's day celebrated at Nuclear Institute Tando Jam
NBF hosts Syed Izhar ul Hassan Bukhari's book launching ceremony amidst literary ..
Two killed in Layyah road accident
Pakistan on path to sustainable growth: Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz committed to robust uplift of South Punjab: Rana Sanaullah5 minutes ago
-
PPP knows pulse of man in the street, says governor5 minutes ago
-
3 workers injured in roof collapse5 minutes ago
-
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service22 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal22 minutes ago
-
Farmer's day celebrated at Nuclear Institute Tando Jam59 minutes ago
-
NBF hosts Syed Izhar ul Hassan Bukhari's book launching ceremony amidst literary enthusiasts59 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Layyah road accident1 hour ago
-
Bringing SBKWU at par with first-class universities our top priority: Governor1 hour ago
-
Kohat police arrest notorious peddler1 hour ago
-
Kohat prepares for Ramadan, admin ensures facilities and cleanliness1 hour ago
-
Police hold flag march in Rwp1 hour ago