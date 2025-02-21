PM Shehbaz committed to robust uplift of South Punjab: Rana Sanaullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Thursday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was committed to uplifting South Punjab and would soon visit Dera Ghazi Khan to inaugurate several key development projects aimed at boosting infrastructure and public welfare.

Talking to the media here, Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remained committed to public service and working tirelessly to put the country back on the path to development trajectory and economic boom.

He reiterated that South Punjab’s development was among the government's top priorities.

The projects set for inauguration included the widening of the Dera Ismail Khan to Rajanpur Highway, a critical road expansion initiative that would benefit Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Dera Ismail Khan districts. Previously known as the "Killer Road" due to frequent accidents, this highway would now provide safer and smoother travel, with the project valued at Rs 121 billion.

He maintained that the long-awaited reactivation of Dera Ghazi Khan Airport was also on the agenda, aimed at improving regional connectivity, with a budget of Rs 2 billion. The total investment for these two major projects stood at Rs 123 billion.

Rana Sanaullah criticized the previous government, stating that despite these projects being long-standing public demands, no progress was made by previous regime. He highlighted that the PML-N leadership had consistently delivered on development, pointing to past initiatives such as motorways, colleges, universities, hospitals, and Danish schools in the area.

He further elaborated on the Punjab government’s focus on human development under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The government had introduced initiatives such as easy business loans, home ownership programs, Kisan Card, Minority Card and the Green Tractor Scheme, all aimed at improving public welfare, he added.

When asked about the recent tragic killings of Punjab residents in Barakhan, Rana strongly condemned the incident, calling it an act of terrorism. He assured that the government and law enforcement agencies were taking strict action to eliminate such elements.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah held key meetings at Circuit House, with local parliamentarians and PML-N leaders. Discussions focused on the city's development, public issues, and organizational matters.

During the meetings, the local leadership presented proposals for further development projects in the city.

Rana Sanaullah hinted at the announcement of a special development package for Dera Ghazi Khan during the Prime Minister's upcoming visit, aiming to resolve key infrastructure and public service challenges.

With these upcoming projects, the PML-N government aimed to reinforce its legacy of development and infrastructure growth, ensuring South Punjab got the development boost it deserved.

