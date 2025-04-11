Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 11:40 PM

PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday concluded his two-day official visit to the Republic of Belarus.

The prime minister was seen off at Minsk International Airport by the Prime Minister of Belarus, Alexander Turchin, Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and officials of the Pakistani Embassy in Belarus.

During the meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko the two sides agreed to jointly work for the manufacturing of the agriculture machinery.

Furthermore, the two leaders also reiterated their resolve to boost defence and business to business cooperation.

The two sides discussed matters relating to trade, investment and regional issues and expressed satisfaction over the recent progress on all aspects of the bilateral relations.

The two sides agreed to send 150,000 skilled Pakistani youth to Belarus to contribute to nation-building efforts of Belarus. A comprehensive strategy in this regard will be formulated soon.

The prime minister also held a high-level meeting with Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Natalya Kochanova, and Chairman of the House of Representatives, Igor Sergeyenko.

The discussions focused on enhancing parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Belarus, with both sides emphasizing the importance of continued inter-parliamentary engagement.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko hosted a dinner at his farm house in honour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also attended the dinner.

President Lukashenko expressed extraordinary warmth for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister thanked President Lukashenko for the warm welcome and hospitality.

