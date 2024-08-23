Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Condemns Attack On Police Convoy In RYK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 12:00 AM

PM Shehbaz condemns attack on police convoy in RYK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the dacoit attack on a police convoy in Rahim Yar Khan.

In a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, he expressed profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the police officers in the attack.

The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs' souls, offered condolences to the bereaved families, and wished for the swift recovery of the officials injured in the attack.

The prime minister instructed that those responsible for the attack be identified and punished.

He ensured that the injured policemen receive the best medical care, and mandated immediate and effective action against the attackers in the Kacha area.

The prime minister praised the police officers and personnel for their bravery in confronting criminals and saboteurs, even at great personal risk. The entire nation, including the prime minister, paid tribute to these courageous and dedicated members of the police force.

