PM Shehbaz Condemns Attack On Police Convoy In RYK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the dacoit attack on a police convoy in Rahim Yar Khan.
In a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, he expressed profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the police officers in the attack.
The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs' souls, offered condolences to the bereaved families, and wished for the swift recovery of the officials injured in the attack.
The prime minister instructed that those responsible for the attack be identified and punished.
He ensured that the injured policemen receive the best medical care, and mandated immediate and effective action against the attackers in the Kacha area.
The prime minister praised the police officers and personnel for their bravery in confronting criminals and saboteurs, even at great personal risk. The entire nation, including the prime minister, paid tribute to these courageous and dedicated members of the police force.
…
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..13 minutes ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident1 hour ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam2 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB2 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority2 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM2 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister2 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case2 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner2 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui2 hours ago