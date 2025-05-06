PM Shehbaz condemns BLA terror attack in Mach, pays tribute to martyrs

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in Mach, Balochistan’s Kachhi district, carried out by the Indian-backed proxy and so-called Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in Mach, Balochistan’s Kachhi district, carried out by the Indian-backed proxy and so-called Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss, the prime minister paid tribute to the martyred soldiers: Subedar Umar Farooq, Naik Asif Khan, Naik Mashkoor Ali, Sepoy Tariq Nawaz, Sepoy Wajid Ahmed Faiz, Sepoy Muhammad Asim, and Sepoy Muhammad Kashif Khan, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The prime minister offered heartfelt prayers for the elevation of their ranks in the hereafter and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The entire nation salutes the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of Pakistan," the Prime Minister stated, emphasizing that these sacrifices will not go in vain.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s valiant armed forces are always ready to thwart the evil designs of the enemy. “Such cowardly acts cannot shake our resolve in the war against terrorism,” he asserted.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to continue the fight until the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.