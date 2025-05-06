Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Condemns BLA Terror Attack In Mach, Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:48 PM

PM Shehbaz condemns BLA terror attack in Mach, pays tribute to martyrs

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in Mach, Balochistan’s Kachhi district, carried out by the Indian-backed proxy and so-called Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in Mach, Balochistan’s Kachhi district, carried out by the Indian-backed proxy and so-called Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss, the prime minister paid tribute to the martyred soldiers: Subedar Umar Farooq, Naik Asif Khan, Naik Mashkoor Ali, Sepoy Tariq Nawaz, Sepoy Wajid Ahmed Faiz, Sepoy Muhammad Asim, and Sepoy Muhammad Kashif Khan, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The prime minister offered heartfelt prayers for the elevation of their ranks in the hereafter and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The entire nation salutes the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of Pakistan," the Prime Minister stated, emphasizing that these sacrifices will not go in vain.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s valiant armed forces are always ready to thwart the evil designs of the enemy. “Such cowardly acts cannot shake our resolve in the war against terrorism,” he asserted.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to continue the fight until the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

Recent Stories

District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

2 minutes ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

14 minutes ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

2 minutes ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

2 minutes ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

2 minutes ago
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

2 minutes ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

31 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

31 minutes ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

6 minutes ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

6 minutes ago
 AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour

AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan