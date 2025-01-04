PM Shehbaz Condemns Bomb Blast In Turbat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 10:52 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned a remote controlled bomb blast in a bus in Turbat
The prime minister prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, elevate the ranks of the martyrs of
the incident and expressed sympathies with their families.
The prime minister also prayed for
early recovery of the injured.
Shehbaz Sharif said that terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs, adding that the
government and security forces were taking action against terrorists.
He said the government was determined to root out terrorism from the country.
