PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned a remote controlled bomb blast in a bus in Turbat

The prime minister prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, elevate the ranks of the martyrs of

the incident and expressed sympathies with their families.

The prime minister also prayed for

early recovery of the injured.

Shehbaz Sharif said that terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs, adding that the

government and security forces were taking action against terrorists.

He said the government was determined to root out terrorism from the country.