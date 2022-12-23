PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister has paid homage to the martyred Police Constable Adeel Hussain.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while strongly condemning the suicide blast in Islamabad, has sought report from the police.

The Prime Minister paid homage to the martyred Police Constable Adeel Hussain.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation salutes their valiant police personnel, who sacrificed lives and stopped the terrorists.

He said the nation will continue its fight against complete elimination of terrorism.

The Prime Minister also expressed sympathies with the injured and directed to provide best treatment facilities to them.

Earlier, a policeman embraced martyrdom while six others including fellow cops were injured in a suicide blast took place in Islamabad's I-10/4 sector.

The martyred was identified as Adeel Hussain who was serving the police as head constable.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad police said that the police officials stopped a taxi for routine checking when the explosion took place and as a result, a cop embraced martyrdom.

The police confirmed that the car had explosive material in it and a suicide bomber detonated himself soon after the car stopped near the officers.

As the blast happened, the Rescue and security services reached the spot and they cordoned off the area.

"We are investigating the incident," said the police. The injured cops, they said, had been moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).