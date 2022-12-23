UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Condemns Suicide Blast In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2022 | 02:34 PM

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

The Prime Minister has paid homage to the martyred Police Constable Adeel Hussain.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while strongly condemning the suicide blast in Islamabad, has sought report from the police.

The Prime Minister paid homage to the martyred Police Constable Adeel Hussain.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation salutes their valiant police personnel, who sacrificed lives and stopped the terrorists.

He said the nation will continue its fight against complete elimination of terrorism.

The Prime Minister also expressed sympathies with the injured and directed to provide best treatment facilities to them.

Earlier, a policeman embraced martyrdom while six others including fellow cops were injured in a suicide blast took place in Islamabad's I-10/4 sector.

The martyred was identified as Adeel Hussain who was serving the police as head constable.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad police said that the police officials stopped a taxi for routine checking when the explosion took place and as a result, a cop embraced martyrdom.

The police confirmed that the car had explosive material in it and a suicide bomber detonated himself soon after the car stopped near the officers.

As the blast happened, the Rescue and security services reached the spot and they cordoned off the area.

"We are investigating the incident," said the police. The injured cops, they said, had been moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Police Twitter Car Suicide Adeel Hussain Colombian Peso From Best

Recent Stories

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

1 hour ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

1 hour ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.