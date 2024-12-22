PM Shehbaz condemns terrorist attack on security check-post

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack

on a security check-post by the terrorists of Fitna al kahwarij (sedition of the Kharijites)

in South Waziristan.

The premier paid glowing tribute to the 16 jawans of security forces who embraced

martyrdom while intercepting the terrorists at the check-post.

The premier also hailed

the security forces for dispatching eight terrorists to the hell.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the highest ranks for the martyrs in Jannah (Heaven) and

expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

He said the armed forces stand as iron wall in defence of the country against terrorists

and enemies of the state, adding that the nation pays the rich tribute to the martyrs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government was committed to wipe out the

menace of terrorism from the country.