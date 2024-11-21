PM Shehbaz Condoles Death Of Ex-cricketer Nazeer Junior
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former Pakistani cricketer and umpire Muhammad Nazeer Junior.
The prime minister, in a statement, said that late Nazeer Junior brought fame to the country in the field of cricket through his fabulous performance.
He said that late Nazeer Junior's achievements as cricketer and umpire was a pride for the entire nation.
The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
Recent Stories
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TikTok, PTA host Youth safety summit to promote online safety, digital literacy2 minutes ago
-
ECP presses for PTI founder’s video link appearance in next contempt hearing2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 13 lawbreakers12 minutes ago
-
Education University, Birmingham University collaborate for teachers' training12 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed in police encounter12 minutes ago
-
DC directs to achieve targets of immunization Programme22 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas22 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead22 minutes ago
-
Seasonal changes causes chest, throat infections32 minutes ago
-
Ten drug paddlers netted, drugs, valuables recovered32 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates solar panel at Govt Girls School32 minutes ago
-
800 suspended primary teachers restored42 minutes ago