PM Shehbaz condoles death of ex-cricketer Nazeer Junior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former Pakistani cricketer and umpire Muhammad Nazeer Junior.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that late Nazeer Junior brought fame to the country in the field of cricket through his fabulous performance.

He said that late Nazeer Junior's achievements as cricketer and umpire was a pride for the entire nation.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.