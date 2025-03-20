Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Condoles Death Of JUI-F Leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 12:20 AM

PM Shehbaz condoles death of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the passing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader and senior politician Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

The prime minister, who is currently on a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

.

"Hafiz Hussain Ahmed was seasoned politician. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the prime minister remarked.

