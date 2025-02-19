PM Shehbaz condoles death of MNA, ex-minister Yousuf Talpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed condolence over the demise of Member of the National Assembly and former Federal minister Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur.

The prime minister, in a statement, expressed sympathies and solidarity with the grieved family during this hour of grief.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.