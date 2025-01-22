PM Shehbaz Condoles Deaths By Indonesia Landslides, Flash Floods
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed profound sorrow as tragic landslides and flash floods had struck Indonesia’s Java island, resulting in the loss of precious lives and leaving some individuals missing.
"On behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, I extend my deepest condolences to President Prabowo Subianto, the families of the victims and to the people of Indonesia during this difficult time," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
He said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Indonesian government and its people as they respond to this calamity with resilience and courage.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday
M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths by Indonesia landslides, flash floods6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan braces for drought: PMD issues alert for multiple regions10 hours ago
-
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country10 hours ago
-
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students10 hours ago
-
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal10 hours ago
-
2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident10 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood10 hours ago
-
Dialogue with opposition to help strengthen democratic system: Rana10 hours ago
-
CM visits DC Keamari office, two ACs, Mukhtiarkar suspended10 hours ago
-
IHC issues notice over jail entry restrictions for lawyers10 hours ago
-
PTI founder lost credibility, says Khawaja Asif10 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam engages wi ..10 hours ago