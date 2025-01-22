Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Condoles Deaths By Indonesia Landslides, Flash Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed profound sorrow as tragic landslides and flash floods had struck Indonesia’s Java island, resulting in the loss of precious lives and leaving some individuals missing.

"On behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, I extend my deepest condolences to President Prabowo Subianto, the families of the victims and to the people of Indonesia during this difficult time," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Indonesian government and its people as they respond to this calamity with resilience and courage.

