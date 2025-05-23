Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Condoles Deaths In China Landslide Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM

PM Shehbaz condoles deaths in China landslide incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the deaths caused by landslides that hit southwest China's Guizhou Province.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives due to landslides in Guizhou, China," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people and government of China during this difficult time, and prayed for the safe recovery of those missing.

According to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, at least four people died while 17 people remain trapped in the landslide incidents.

Two separate landslides struck Changshi and Guowa townships in Dafang County under the city of Bijie on the same day, trapping two and 19, respectively, the news agency reported.

