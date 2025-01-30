Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Condoles Deaths In Washington DC Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM

PM Shehbaz condoles deaths in Washington DC plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by a mid-air accident between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington DC.

On his X timeline, the prime minister conveyed his condolences to US President Donald Trump and the American people at this difficult time.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic news of a mid-air accident between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington D.C. Our thoughts and prayers are with US President Donald Trump and the American people at this difficult time," he wrote.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also conveyed his sympathies to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed for the safety of the survivors.

According to reports, an American Airlines flight collided in mid-air with a helicopter in Washington DC. The plane crashed into the Potomac River. The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and three US Army soldiers were on board the military helicopter.

Recent Stories

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

27 seconds ago
 US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

1 hour ago
 Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

3 hours ago
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

9 hours ago
 Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

10 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

11 hours ago
 Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first ha ..

Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..

11 hours ago
 UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic ..

UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

11 hours ago
 Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate deci ..

Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan