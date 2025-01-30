PM Shehbaz condoles deaths in Washington DC plane crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by a mid-air accident between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington DC.

On his X timeline, the prime minister conveyed his condolences to US President Donald Trump and the American people at this difficult time.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic news of a mid-air accident between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington D.C. Our thoughts and prayers are with US President Donald Trump and the American people at this difficult time," he wrote.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also conveyed his sympathies to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed for the safety of the survivors.

According to reports, an American Airlines flight collided in mid-air with a helicopter in Washington DC. The plane crashed into the Potomac River. The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and three US Army soldiers were on board the military helicopter.