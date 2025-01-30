PM Shehbaz Condoles Deaths In Washington DC Plane Crash
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by a mid-air accident between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington DC.
On his X timeline, the prime minister conveyed his condolences to US President Donald Trump and the American people at this difficult time.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic news of a mid-air accident between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington D.C. Our thoughts and prayers are with US President Donald Trump and the American people at this difficult time," he wrote.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also conveyed his sympathies to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed for the safety of the survivors.
According to reports, an American Airlines flight collided in mid-air with a helicopter in Washington DC. The plane crashed into the Potomac River. The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and three US Army soldiers were on board the military helicopter.
Recent Stories
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover27 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths in Washington DC plane crash5 minutes ago
-
Naqvi briefs PM about his US visit, Champions Trophy preparations25 minutes ago
-
Cash, bike handed over to man1 hour ago
-
Ali Gohar slams Imran Khan for 'creating chaos' in politics2 hours ago
-
Govt. ready for talks, but doubts PTI's seriousness: Irfan Siddiqui11 hours ago
-
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers12 hours ago
-
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 202512 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs12 hours ago
-
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern technology12 hours ago
-
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar12 hours ago
-
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee12 hours ago