PM Shehbaz Condoles Flood-caused Destruction In Malaysia
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his heartfelt solidarity and condolences with the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia over the destruction caused by the floods in their country.
The prime minister, in a statement, conveyed his sympathies to over 30,000 Malaysian people affected by the floods.
"Pakistan and Malaysia are long-standing friends and brotherly countries. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is a friend of Pakistan, Pakistan will not leave him alone in this hour of difficulty," Prime Minister Shehbaz said.
Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to support the Malaysian people in this hour of grief, he said Pakistan would help its suffering brothers and sisters in Malaysia with all available resources.
"The harmful effects of climate change are engulfing the whole world. The entire world must come together and take steps to stop climate change," the prime minister said.
