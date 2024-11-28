Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Condoles Flood-caused Destruction In Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PM Shehbaz condoles flood-caused destruction in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his heartfelt solidarity and condolences with the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia over the destruction caused by the floods in their country.

The prime minister, in a statement, conveyed his sympathies to over 30,000 Malaysian people affected by the floods.

"Pakistan and Malaysia are long-standing friends and brotherly countries. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is a friend of Pakistan, Pakistan will not leave him alone in this hour of difficulty," Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to support the Malaysian people in this hour of grief, he said Pakistan would help its suffering brothers and sisters in Malaysia with all available resources.

"The harmful effects of climate change are engulfing the whole world. The entire world must come together and take steps to stop climate change," the prime minister said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Malaysia All

Recent Stories

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

12 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

12 hours ago
 Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

12 hours ago
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

12 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 hours ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

12 hours ago
 Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

12 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

12 hours ago
 New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan