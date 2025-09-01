PM Shehbaz condoles losses in Afghanistan earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday condoled the losses of life and property after a strong earthquake jolted the eastern provinces of Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, which shook Kabul and was also felt in various parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline, who was currently in China to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He sympathised with the victims and their families as hundreds of deaths and the destruction of villages had been reported there.

"On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the bereaved families," the prime minister said and expressed solidarity with the Afghan people in this hour of grief, offering all possible support in this regard.