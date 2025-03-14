PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi 

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif says vibrant energy that surrounds this festivity marks arrival of spring, symbolizing love and triumph of good over evil

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended heartfelt congratulations to Hindu community in Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Holi.

In a post on his X handle, he said the vibrant energy that surrounds this festivity marks the arrival of spring, symbolizing love and triumph of good over evil.

While celebrating new beginnings, renewal and the strengthening of relationships, this occasion, he said, also highlights the importance of diversity and the power of inclusion in building a stronger, more unified nation.

Meanwhile, the PM directed strict action against sugar hoarders and those responsible for artificially creating a sugar shortage to increase prices.

He was chairing a review meeting on sugar consumption, supply, and provision at fixed prices in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said no one would be allowed to hoard sugar or manipulate prices through speculative trading.

He instructed a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders, with a report to be submitted on the actions taken.

He advised to ensure close monitoring of sugar consumption and supply. He directed relevant authorities to coordinate with sugar mills to oversee sugar consumption and supply.

The PM assured that there is an ample supply of sugar in the country. He stressed that those creating an artificial environment of crisis should be brought to justice. He said the government will not allow exploitation of the common man by mafias during the Ramazan. He instructed the Chief Secretaries of all four provinces to ensure the provision of sugar to the public at fixed prices.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on sugar consumption, supply, and current prices.