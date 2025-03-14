Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Congratulates Hindu Community On Holi 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2025 | 07:58 PM

PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi 

Shehbaz Sharif says vibrant energy that surrounds this festivity marks arrival of spring, symbolizing love and triumph of good over evil

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended heartfelt congratulations to Hindu community in Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Holi.

In a post on his X handle, he said the vibrant energy that surrounds this festivity marks the arrival of spring, symbolizing love and triumph of good over evil.

While celebrating new beginnings, renewal and the strengthening of relationships, this occasion, he said, also highlights the importance of diversity and the power of inclusion in building a stronger, more unified nation.

Meanwhile, the PM directed strict action against sugar hoarders and those responsible for artificially creating a sugar shortage to increase prices.

He was chairing a review meeting on sugar consumption, supply, and provision at fixed prices in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said no one would be allowed to hoard sugar or manipulate prices through speculative trading.

He instructed a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders, with a report to be submitted on the actions taken.

He advised to ensure close monitoring of sugar consumption and supply. He directed relevant authorities to coordinate with sugar mills to oversee sugar consumption and supply.

The PM assured that there is an ample supply of sugar in the country. He stressed that those creating an artificial environment of crisis should be brought to justice. He said the government will not allow exploitation of the common man by mafias during the Ramazan. He instructed the Chief Secretaries of all four provinces to ensure the provision of sugar to the public at fixed prices.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on sugar consumption, supply, and current prices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Shortage Prime Minister Man Post All Government Love

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi 

PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi 

3 minutes ago
 HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad ..

HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi

8 minutes ago
 Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after lan ..

Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore air ..

14 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

25 minutes ago
 Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part ..

Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign

30 minutes ago
National Human Rights Institution concludes partic ..

National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues r ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza

2 hours ago
 ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of ..

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West B ..

WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 pr ..

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes

3 hours ago
 Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence ..

Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan