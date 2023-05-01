PM Shehbaz congratulates Information Minister on launching PTVFlix

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and the ptv team on successfully launching the PTVFlix.

"Congratulations to Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on this achievement & full marks to the officials involved in this project from MoIB & PTV.

& full marks to the officials involved in this project from MoIB & PTV," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said the launch of PTVFlix was a great initiative and it would enrich PTV's content, which had touched the lives of countless Pakistanis over the decades.

"This content will now be accessible to overseas Pakistanis as well," he said.