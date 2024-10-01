Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Congratulates Japan's New PM Shingeru Ishiba

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 07:50 PM

PM Shehbaz congratulates Japan's new PM Shingeru Ishiba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Shingeru Ishiba on his election as Prime Minister of Japan.

The prime minister, in a post on X, emphasized Pakistan's appreciation for its long-standing and friendly relationship with Japan, which had developed consistently over the years.

He expressed his eagerness to collaborate closely with Prime Minister Ishiba to enhance and diversify the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

