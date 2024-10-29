PM Shehbaz Departs For A Two-day Saudi Visit To Attend FII Conference
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for Saudi Arabia for a two-day official visit to attend the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held in Riyadh from October 29 to 31, 2024.
He was accompanied by Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Musaddik Malik, Jam Kamal Khan and Attaullah Tarar.
To be attended by global leaders, this year’s FII is themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow” and will focus on global investments aimed at addressing major issues such as artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.
The participating countries will engage in the dialogue for the promotion of investment and a sustainable future while highlighting the strength of their respective economies.
The FII conference will feature discussions on artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, public health, and challenges confronting sustainable development.
Prime Minister Shehbaz is expected to hold important bilateral talks with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials.
The two sides will discuss the economic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and explore bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, energy, mining, agriculture, and defence domains.
The prime minister is also expected to engage with participating leaders and entrepreneurs at the conference.
