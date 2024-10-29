Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Departs For A Two-day Saudi Visit To Attend FII Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PM Shehbaz departs for a two-day Saudi visit to attend FII conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for Saudi Arabia for a two-day official visit to attend the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held in Riyadh from October 29 to 31, 2024.

He was accompanied by Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Musaddik Malik, Jam Kamal Khan and Attaullah Tarar.

To be attended by global leaders, this year’s FII is themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow” and will focus on global investments aimed at addressing major issues such as artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.

The participating countries will engage in the dialogue for the promotion of investment and a sustainable future while highlighting the strength of their respective economies.

The FII conference will feature discussions on artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, public health, and challenges confronting sustainable development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is expected to hold important bilateral talks with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials.

The two sides will discuss the economic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and explore bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, energy, mining, agriculture, and defence domains.

The prime minister is also expected to engage with participating leaders and entrepreneurs at the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Agriculture Riyadh Visit Saudi Abdul Aleem Khan Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman October From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

2 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

12 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

12 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

12 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

12 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

12 hours ago
Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

12 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

12 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

12 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

12 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

12 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan