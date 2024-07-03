PM Shehbaz departs for Astana to attend twin SCO summits

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed from Dushanbe to Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the twin summits of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus scheduled from July 3-4, 202

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed from Dushanbe to Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the twin summits of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus scheduled from July 3-4, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, senior cabinet members and officers accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister will present Pakistan's perspectives on key regional and global issues at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State meeting. He will also address the SCO Plus Summit, a PM Office press release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will present Pakistan's position on key regional and global issues, emphasizing the importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for the welfare of the SCO region's people.

He will also hold meetings with leaders participating the summits.

He is likely to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The prime minister is also likely to attend a round of trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkiye and Azerbaijan expected to take place on Wednesday.

He will also join the participating leaders at a dinner reception to be hosted by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the heads of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.