Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Departs For Astana To Attend Twin SCO Summits

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 06:49 PM

PM Shehbaz departs for Astana to attend twin SCO summits

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed from Dushanbe to Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the twin summits of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus scheduled from July 3-4, 202

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed from Dushanbe to Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the twin summits of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus scheduled from July 3-4, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, senior cabinet members and officers accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister will present Pakistan's perspectives on key regional and global issues at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State meeting. He will also address the SCO Plus Summit, a PM Office press release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will present Pakistan's position on key regional and global issues, emphasizing the importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for the welfare of the SCO region's people.

He will also hold meetings with leaders participating the summits.

He is likely to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The prime minister is also likely to attend a round of trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkiye and Azerbaijan expected to take place on Wednesday.

He will also join the participating leaders at a dinner reception to be hosted by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the heads of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Russia Ishaq Dar Shanghai Astana Vladimir Putin Dushanbe Azerbaijan Kazakhstan July Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish att ..

Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish attire

37 minutes ago
 Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President disc ..

Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations

34 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia eases access for Pakistani tourists w ..

Saudi Arabia eases access for Pakistani tourists with revised visa requirements

40 seconds ago
 PSX closes at historic high level of 80,233 points

PSX closes at historic high level of 80,233 points

41 seconds ago
 PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Ru ..

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia

2 hours ago
 Meeting held to discuss measures to cope with mons ..

Meeting held to discuss measures to cope with monsoon rains, possible flood

43 seconds ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

Rupee weakens against dollar

45 seconds ago
 LinkedIn report highlights critical role of contin ..

LinkedIn report highlights critical role of continuous learning in modern workpl ..

32 seconds ago
 Minister for early completion of outsourcing waste ..

Minister for early completion of outsourcing waste management programme

33 seconds ago
 Markets track Wall St records as Powell revives ra ..

Markets track Wall St records as Powell revives rate hopes

35 seconds ago
 Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

4 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan