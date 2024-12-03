Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Departs For Saudi Arabia To Attend One Water Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 07:09 PM

PM Shehbaz departs for Saudi Arabia to attend One Water Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the “One Water Summit"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the “One Water Summit"

He was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, according to a PM Office press release.

A joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, the Summit aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management through high-level political commitments.

At the Summit, the prime minister will deliver a keynote address focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation in the context of fresh water resources and wetlands.

He will also highlight steps being taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will underline the importance of international cooperation to tackle the impact of climate-induced floods, erratic and extreme weather patterns, and heat stress on water resources and ecosystems.

He will also call for meaningful international collaboration for sustainable water resource management.

On the sidelines of the event, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings and engagements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Weather Prime Minister World Bank Water France Visit Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Event

Recent Stories

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, B ..

5 minutes ago
 ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

5 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

5 minutes ago
 YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth wel ..

YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare

6 minutes ago
 Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November

Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November

1 minute ago
Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails ..

Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC

1 minute ago
 Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard co ..

Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of ..

Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of patients not received vaccinat ..

1 minute ago
 KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commissio ..

KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024

1 minute ago
 Providing facilities to people govt's top priority ..

Providing facilities to people govt's top priority: Ali Hassan

1 minute ago
 Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Min ..

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan