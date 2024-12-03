PM Shehbaz departs for Saudi Arabia to attend One Water Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the “One Water Summit"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the “One Water Summit"

He was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, according to a PM Office press release.

A joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, the Summit aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management through high-level political commitments.

At the Summit, the prime minister will deliver a keynote address focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation in the context of fresh water resources and wetlands.

He will also highlight steps being taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will underline the importance of international cooperation to tackle the impact of climate-induced floods, erratic and extreme weather patterns, and heat stress on water resources and ecosystems.

He will also call for meaningful international collaboration for sustainable water resource management.

On the sidelines of the event, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings and engagements.