PM Shehbaz Departs For Two-day Official Visit To Belarus

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed here on Thursday for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Belarus from April 10 to 11, 2025, at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit underscores a strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

