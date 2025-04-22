PM Shehbaz Departs For Two-day Turkiye Visit
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for a two-day visit to Turkiye, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, according to a PM Office press release.
During the visit, the prime minister will hold extensive discussions with President Erdogan on bilateral relations as well as exchange views on recent developments in the region and beyond.
As long-standing allies and strategic partners, Pakistan and Turkiye maintain a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.
The two countries also have institutionalized leadership-level mechanism in the form of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) for cooperation and coordination on various issues of mutual interest.
The 7th session of HLSCC was held in Islamabad on February 12–13, 2025 chaired by President Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The upcoming meeting represents a continuation of this robust dialogue and underscores the shared commitment to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.
