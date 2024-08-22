PM Shehbaz directs better airport services, shorter wait times

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday instructed that facilities for passengers, tourists, and overseas Pakistanis at the country’s airports be improved and called for an increase in the number of counters during international flights to reduce long wait times for passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday instructed that facilities for passengers, tourists, and overseas Pakistanis at the country’s airports be improved and called for an increase in the number of counters during international flights to reduce long wait times for passengers.

Chairing a review meeting on aviation sector reforms, the prime minister directed that the safety audit for the current Calendar year be completed as soon as possible. He reminded that during his previous tenure as head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, an aviation act was enacted to facilitate reforms in the sector, according to a press release issued by Prime Minister Office.

He instructed that all policy measures and reforms outlined in the Aviation Act be implemented. He noted that the aviation sector in Pakistan was moving in the right direction due to these reforms.

To promote tourism, the prime minister emphasized the need to provide top-notch facilities for passengers at Skardu International Airport and called for a detailed action plan for the expansion of both Skardu International Airport and Gilgit Airport.

He expressed satisfaction that the country's aviation sector was progressing positively due to the reforms and noted that the installation of automatic immigration gates under the automated border control system would offer greater convenience to passengers.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the reforms in the aviation sector. The Aviation Act 2023, passed under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership during the previous administration, had initiated large-scale reforms in the sector.

The meeting was informed that the separation of the Airport Management Authority and Civil Aviation under the Act was ensuring more efficient execution of the operator and regulator duties. Third-party validation for all new projects and initiatives was being ensured. At Lahore Airport, the number of counters had been increased and the waiting room expanded to enhance passenger convenience.

The meeting was told that work on the feasibility report for expanding Skardu Airport would commence shortly. A request for proposal (RFP) has been received for the installation of Automated Border Control systems at airports. Additionally, suggestions were discussed regarding enhancing passenger facilities at airports nationwide and expanding private company flights for tourists within Pakistan.

The prime minister instructed that these measures be completed within a designated timeframe and emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency throughout the process.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema and other high ranking officials.