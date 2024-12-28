PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

(@Abdulla99267510)

PM directs to complete installation of smart meters as soon as possible for transparency in billing system

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 28th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the relevant departments to take concrete measures to prevent electricity theft.

He was chairing a review meeting regarding the performance of electricity distribution companies in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister also directed to complete the installation of smart meters as soon as possible to bring transparency in the billing system.

He said strict action will be taken against the officers involved in over-billing as it is not acceptable in any way.

During the meeting, matters related to Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) came under discussion.

Expressing concern over the slow appointment process of Chief Executive Officers of electricity distribution companies, the Prime Minister directed to complete the appointments process as soon as possible.