Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Directs Strict Action Against All Human Traffickers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2025 | 04:28 PM

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

Shehbaz Sharif further instructs Foreign Office to contact relevant countries regarding Pakistanis running human trafficking racket abroad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed strict legal action against all human trafficking groups in the country to make them an example.

Chairing a meeting regarding the progress on measures taken against human trafficking in Islamabad on Monday, he emphasized that immediate legal action should be taken to confiscate the properties and assets of human traffickers.

The Prime Minister said the prosecution process against all individuals involved in this heinous crime should be made more effective. He added that after consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice, the most competent lawyers should be appointed for prosecution.

Shehbaz Sharif further instructed the Foreign Office to contact relevant countries regarding Pakistanis running human trafficking racket abroad and take prompt measures for their extradition to Pakistan. He also advised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to run an awareness campaign, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, to inform the public about using only legal channels for overseas employment.

He said technical training institutions should be promoted in the country to provide certified professionals to the overseas market as per the needs of the day. He also instructed to make the screening process for individuals traveling abroad more effective.

Regarding facilitators and abettors of human traffickers, the Prime Minister said strict punitive measures, along with disciplinary action, should be taken against such elements. He, however, commended the initiation of disciplinary actions against government officials facilitating human trafficking. He appreciated the recent actions taken by the FIA against government officials involved in human trafficking.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the measures taken against human trafficking in the country and the progress on legal action against facilitators of this crime.

The meeting was also updated on the progress of legislative measures to eliminate human trafficking.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Lawyers Progress Federal Investigation Agency Market All Government Employment

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

1 minute ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

8 minutes ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

45 minutes ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

2 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

2 hours ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

3 hours ago
Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

3 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

3 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

4 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan