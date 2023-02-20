PM Shehbaz displayed unprecedented development work for Punjab: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had displayed unprecedented development work for Punjab as the former CM of the province.

"Shehbaz Sharif has contributed a lot to the people of Punjab," she said in a second part of an interview aired from the private news channel.

Castigating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan , Maryam accused the former premier of wasting the time of nation during the period of four years of his rule.

"Imran is playing tactics to avoid indictment in corruption, (alleged)money laundering and Toshakhana cases, adding the PTI leader would have to face its consequences.

In reply to a question about the registration of false cases against PML(N), she said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted just because he was a "Iqama-holder".

To a question, she replied Imran Khan maligned national institutions, adding that the PTI leader would have to face the punishment as per the law of the country.