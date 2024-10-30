Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Due In Doha Today For A Two-day Official Visit

Published October 30, 2024

PM Shehbaz due in Doha today for a two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake a two-day official visit to Qatar on October 30-31, 2024, at the invitation of the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In this first leg of his ongoing foreign visit, the prime minister paid a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he addressed the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference held in Riyadh, besides meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In Doha, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

In these meetings, the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation especially in trade and investment.

The leadership-level delegations of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) will call on the prime minister to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition "Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present" on Thursday. The exhibition will showcase Pakistan's rich cultural and architectural heritage and underline deep people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Qatar.

