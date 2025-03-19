PM Shehbaz Embarks On A Four-day Official Visit To Saudi Arabia
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed here for a four-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from March 19-22, accompanied by a high-level delegation.
The objective of the visit is to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance economic cooperation, and promote investment between the two countries, according to a PM Office press release.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, key Federal ministers and senior officials accompanied the prime minister, according to a PM Office press release.
During the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman wherein the two leaders will discuss ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.
Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.
The prime minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters.
