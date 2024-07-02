PM Shehbaz embarks on a two-day visit to Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed here for Dushanbe for a two-day visit, at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The prime minister was accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, according to a PM Office press release.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon besides attending a signing ceremony of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Pakistan and Tajikistan to strengthen bilateral cooperation in varying sectors.

This will follow a joint press stakeout by Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Emomali Rahmon.

The prime minister will also lay a wreath at the monument of the national hero of Tajikistan Ismail Somoni.

The Tajik president and prime minister will also host a dinner reception in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz at the Qasr-e-Navruz.