PM Shehbaz Emphasises Utilising All-out Resources For Polio Eradication
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressing concern over Pakistan being one of the two countries in the world facing the challenge of polio, directed the authorities concerned to utilise all-out resources to rid the country of the crippling disease.
The prime minister, in a meeting with a polio eradication team, said every child should be administered polio vaccine in the areas facing security challenge. He said Pakistan made a significant headway in polio eradication consequent to the dedication of the front line workers, determination of the government and cooperation by the partners.
In a briefing to the prime minister about the polio eradication, he was apprised of two, four and six-month plans.
It was told that nine polio cases had been reported in 2024 and that countrywide polio vaccination drives would be launched in September, October and December this year.
The prime minister was told that the data of the children missed from polio vaccination had been digitised to ensure their vaccination through digital tracking.
Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, PM's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Dr Ayesha Raza Farooq, Secretary National Health Dr Nadeem Mehboon and National Coordinator on Polio Eradication Muhammad Anwarul Haq attended the meeting.
