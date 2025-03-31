Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Exchanges Eid Greetings With Turkmen President In Telephonic Conversation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PM Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Turkmen President in telephonic conversation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President of

Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Monday to exchange greetings and best wishes

on Eidul Fitr.

He also extended Eid greetings to Turkmen National Leader and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty,

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov as well as to the brotherly Turkmen people.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction at the warm and friendly ties between the two

countries and said that it was encouraging to see the positive momentum of the bilateral relationship.

To maintain this trajectory, the prime minister emphasized the need to continue

high level exchanges.

In this regard, he mentioned the visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to Ashgabat in October last year

and added that Pakistan was looking forward to hosting the Turkmen National Leader in Pakistan for

a visit last year, but it could not take place. The prime minister reiterated his cordial invitation

to the Turkmen President as well as the Turkmen National Leader to undertake official visits

to Pakistan at their earliest convenience.

