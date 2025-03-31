PM Shehbaz Exchanges Eid Greetings With Turkmen President In Telephonic Conversation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President of
Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Monday to exchange greetings and best wishes
on Eidul Fitr.
He also extended Eid greetings to Turkmen National Leader and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty,
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov as well as to the brotherly Turkmen people.
The prime minister expressed his satisfaction at the warm and friendly ties between the two
countries and said that it was encouraging to see the positive momentum of the bilateral relationship.
To maintain this trajectory, the prime minister emphasized the need to continue
high level exchanges.
In this regard, he mentioned the visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to Ashgabat in October last year
and added that Pakistan was looking forward to hosting the Turkmen National Leader in Pakistan for
a visit last year, but it could not take place. The prime minister reiterated his cordial invitation
to the Turkmen President as well as the Turkmen National Leader to undertake official visits
to Pakistan at their earliest convenience.
