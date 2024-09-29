PM Shehbaz expresses condolences over Nepal flood tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and sadness over the tragic loss of precious lives resulting from the devastating floods in Nepal.

In a post on social media platform X, the prime minister stated, "Our hearts go out to Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the people of Nepal during this difficult time.

"

PM reflected on Pakistan's own experience with severe floods in 2022, reaffirming that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Nepal and is prepared to offer any needed assistance.