PM Shehbaz Expresses Condolences Over Nepal Flood Tragedy
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and sadness over the tragic loss of precious lives resulting from the devastating floods in Nepal.
In a post on social media platform X, the prime minister stated, "Our hearts go out to Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the people of Nepal during this difficult time.
"
PM reflected on Pakistan's own experience with severe floods in 2022, reaffirming that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Nepal and is prepared to offer any needed assistance.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 outlaws arrested in DIKhan13 minutes ago
-
CDA auctions commercial plots for record-breaking Rs 2.45 billion13 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Human Rights commemorates International Day of Older Persons- 202413 minutes ago
-
ABISE announces HSSC Part-I, II exams 2024 schedule13 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 20 properties, demolishes 613 minutes ago
-
Police, capable to eliminate terrorism in region: DIG23 minutes ago
-
UAF starts Kisan Mela, organizes Book Fair43 minutes ago
-
CTD eliminates 203 terrorists, arrests 612 others in 2024: Report53 minutes ago
-
SWM project in final stages of approval: Mayor53 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews dengue situation, Kisan card distribution, price control mechanism53 minutes ago
-
Salik for holistic approach in education with focus on character building, technological advancement53 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor SAU underscores importance of exploring higher education, employment and immigration ..53 minutes ago